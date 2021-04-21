Continental returns as presenting sponsor of Sea Otter Europe 2021

Share Facebook

Continental has returned as presenting sponsor of Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona 2021.

The brand took the decision two years ago to become strategically involved as presenting sponsor of all Sea Otter events worldwide, including the Sea Otter Classic in the USA, Sea Otter Australia, Sea Otter Canada and Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona.

It will take advantage of its presence at Sea Otter Europe to present a wide range of products and innovations for all the cycling disciplines that it supplies. All these options will be on display at the brand’s stand at the festival, where visitors will be able to find out more about their technical features and benefits.

Continental will also return as title sponsor of Sea Otter Europe’s road cycle tour event: the Continental Ciclobrava, a non-competitive event for road cycling enthusiasts with several participation options.

