Continental rolls out opt-in ‘Continental Insider’ initiative

Continental is rolling out a new opt-in scheme, the ‘Continental Insider’ initiative, which aims to strengthen awareness of its products and its relationship with its dealer network.

Retailers and dealers who join the community will receive the latest updates on the Continental brand as well as early access to testing prototypes and new tyre models, shipped to participants ahead of launching to the public. The test material is provided free-of-charge.

“With the roll-out of this initiative, participants will also have exclusive access to our latest tyre model, dedicated to specific e-bike allrounder purposes,” said Spyridon Spyridonu, head of sales and marketing for Continental Bicycle Tyres. “It is the first of its kind and paving the way for more newcomers in 2021.”

Participants of the scheme will be encouraged to share feedback on products and testing with Continental to continually refine and improve its bicycle tyre offering. Interested retailers can sign up on the dedicated landing page, specifying their interest in the brand’s different tyre ranges, including road, MTB and urban/tour. The global Continental network will be available to interact quickly in case of any question on stocked articles.

Oliver Anhuth, Continental’s global head of marketing bicycle tyres, said: “We wanted to take this opportunity to thank our stockists for their continued support. With the roll-out of this scheme, we would like to intensify this cooperation. The opinions of retailers and their understanding of customer trends are both so important, so we created a scheme that will allow them to share these with us too and strengthen our relationship.”

To sign up to the Continental Insider initiative, visit www.continental-tires.com/bicycle/tire-tester.

