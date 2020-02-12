Continental steps up as joint title partner of Continental Atherton MTB Race Team

Dan, Gee and Rachel Atherton have confirmed that their long-time partner and collaborator Continental Tyres will become joint title partner for their 2020 downhill race team.

The team will be known as Continental Atherton, or in full, Continental Atherton MTB Race Team. The Athertons will continue to support team-mates Charlie Hatton and Mille Johnset and will renew all of their 2019 component partnerships.

Team director Dan Brown said: “Racing is at the core of everything we do but our relationship with Continental has always gone beyond the traditional team partnership model. Our shared history developing the top-performing tyre ranges Kaiser 2.5 and Mud Kings provides a strong foundation for future innovation.”

“This is a true joint venture with all of us striving to make the strongest product,” Gee Atherton added. “We welcome the opportunity to use our combined experience in partnership with a committed R&D team. We’ve made a solid start with some exciting developments in the mix and I’m looking forward to testing the tyres in the toughest conditions on the World Cup circuit and at Dyfi Bike Park.”

Rachel Atherton said: “Racing our own bikes is one of the best things that ever happened to us but its also hugely challenging. Having Continental step up to support us at this level means a lot, especially as I work to get strong again after my Achilles injury.

“Having a brand as respected as Continental share our aspirations and back our plans for the future has been a massive boost.”

Oliver Anhuth, Continental’s global head of marketing bicycle tyres, said: “We’ve worked with Atherton Racing for many years in the past, and stepping up as joint title partner of the Continental Atherton team feels like a natural and progressive move for Continental.

“There hasn’t been a tyre manufacturer giving top-tier sponsorship support for a long time – it is time for us to lead the way in the serious business of downhill.

“This partnership also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the talented racers in the team, and of course, gives us a seamless opportunity for further product development which will give us credibility in the bicycle industry overall and advances in the tyre market specifically.”