Continental’s Grand Prix 5000 cream sidewall tyre returns

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Continental has announced the return of the cream sidewall Grand Prix 5000 road tyre to celebrate the 2021 Tour de France, joining the transparent sidewall and traditional black tyres to form the new colours range.

Initially available as a special edition for the Tour de France 2020, Continental has responded to ongoing customer demand for the cream wall colourway by making it a permanent feature in the expanding Grand Prix 5000 lineup.

Oliver Anhuth, head of marketing TwoWheel Tyres, Continental, said: “Back by popular demand, we are delighted to announce the permanent addition of the cream sidewall to the growing range of Grand Prix 5000 tyres.

“We created the Grand Prix 5000 to make sure that any rider has the best tyre to make the most of their time, and now they have the opportunity to combine their personal style with quality and performance.”

Grand Prix 5000 clincher tyre colours range key features:

Cream sidewall tyres

Weight – 255 / 265g

Dimensions – 25-622 / 28-622

Technology – Black Chili compound, Vectran Breaker, Active Comfort Technology, LazerGrip

Transparent sidewall tyres

Weight – 230 / 245g

Dimensions – 25-622 / 28-622

Technology – Black Chili compound, Vectran Breaker, Active Comfort Technology, LazerGrip

Black

Weight – from 205g

Dimensions – from 25-584 to 32-622

Technology – Black Chili compound, Vectran Breaker, Active Comfort Technology, LazerGrip

Cream sidewall tyres are now available to purchase alongside the black and transparent sidewall Grand Prix 5000 tyres for RRP €64.90 per tyre, worldwide.

Read the July issue of BikeBiz below: