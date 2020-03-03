Contractor appointment for Stockport’s ‘transformational’ new transport hub

Share Facebook

Stockport’s plans for a modern transport interchange have taken a step closer with the appointment of a contractor and delivery partner.

Willmott Dixon has been appointed to help develop first stage proposals for the multi-million-pound interchange development, which includes a striking rooftop park, and a cycle- and foot-bridge linking the development with the town’s railway station.

A joint venture between Cityheart Limited and Rise Homes is the selected residential development partner for the project. They will play a leading role alongside public sector partners in taking forward a residential building off Daw Bank with up to 200 apartments and associated car parking, offering further attractive high-quality living space in the town centre.

Located along the A6 and Mersey Square, the scheme forms a key part of the wider £1 billion regeneration of the town centre. Alongside new bus stands and a covered passenger concourse, a new cycle- and foot-bridge linking the development and railway station, together with the new rooftop park, will improve walking and cycling routes through Stockport and to the Trans Pennine Trail.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “Stockport already has some first-class transport connections and this development will bring together bus, rail and cycling and walking – and in the future Metrolink – to make the town centre a showcase for truly sustainable transport links.

“The interchange development will act as a blueprint for further town centre regenerations across Greater Manchester. The pioneering Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation will continue to blaze the trail for low-carbon living and sustainability.”

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) head of operations Alex Cropper added: “We’ve delivered an impressive array of modern interchanges over the last decade, but this is one of the most striking transport projects we’ve taken forward in a local town centre.

Construction of the new interchange scheme will start in early 2021, with completion estimated for 2023. The residential development is expected to open in 2024.