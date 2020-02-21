Cooper Bikes partners with Spoon Customs for limited-run of custom builds

Share Facebook

Cooper Bikes has partnered with Spoon Customs to build a range of limited-run custom bikes.

The first builds, sold on a limited basis to customers worldwide, will celebrate 60 years since Cooper won back to back Formula 1 World Championship titles in 1960 and 1961.

The new custom bikes have been designed by Andy Carr, founder of Spoon Customs, and Charlie Cooper, MD of Cooper Bikes and grandson of the John Cooper.

The bikes, hand-made for each customer, feature progressive road/gravel geometry and will be TIG welded by hand in HSS and XCR Italian steel from Columbus. The bikes will be individually hand-painted in Surrey at Gun Control, Spoon Customs’ in-house paint company and assembled under the watchful eye of Carr and the team at the new Spoon Customs facility in Surrey.

“I’ve followed Andy and Spoon Customs for a while and when we had the opportunity to work together, I jumped at it,” said Cooper. “This partnership will allow us to offer a new range of beautiful custom bikes that are totally unique and best in class in finish and build.

“We are also excited to be working with Italian craftspeople too, using the very best steel technology from Columbus Tubi near Milan.

“The Cooper brand has a great history with Italy, the idea for the original Mini Cooper was born in Monza in 1959 when my grandfather took a prototype Mini to the Italian Grand Prix. When working with the John Cooper Works, brand we also built the first Mini GP with an Italian company – coach-builder Bertone.”

Carr added: “The Cooper brand has been at the pinnacle of engineering excellence for 60 years, winning two Formula 1 World Titles and producing some of the most engaging and iconic racing cars ever made. To work with Charlie on the design of a new road bike was a privilege and to be entrusted to engineer a performance product worthy of the Cooper brand is a dream come true.”