COREbike 2020: Extra UK

Extra UK has revealed what visitors can expect to see at COREbike 2020, with brands including Fizik, ABUS, Pirelli, FFWD, Maxxis, Ergon, Cane Creek, Rapid Racer Products and Topeak.

The show is returning to Whittlebury Hall from 26th to 28th January.

Fizik

Adaptive saddle

Fizik reveals the future of performance cycling saddles with Adaptive, featuring padding Crafted by Carbon using Digital Light Synthesis technology, a revolutionary 3D printing technology developed by digital manufacturing pioneer Carbon.

Fizik Argo saddles

Argo is a new range of short-nosed saddles from Fizik, designed to put cyclists into a riding position that allows for greater stability and better weight distribution. There are two versions of the new saddle to suit different riding styles: Vento Argo and Tempo Argo.

Fizik Gravita Alpaca X5

Gravita Alpaca is a mountain bike saddle that provides the control you need for fast, aggressive downhill riding. Developed with the highly successful Santa Cruz Syndicate downhill race team, its World Cup-proven features perfectly complement gravity-oriented bikes, from long travel enduro to pure downhill.

Fizik Terra Alpaca X5

The Terra Alpaca is a mountain bike saddle offering support and riding control for full-suspension trail bikes. Designed for all-mountain and enduro riding, Terra Alpaca offers great pedalling support but is also easy to move around on. A gradual transition from nose to wings encourages constant fore and aft position changes, while a slightly waved tail discreetly supports the lower back.

Fizik R4 Overcurve

Meet Fizik’s most versatile road shoe yet: the Tempo Overcurve R4 with its focus on reliability, comfort and efficiency in a lightweight all-round package and an eye-catching unique iridescent finish. Tempo Overcurve R4 is quick and easy to fit your feet comfortably and securely with its asymmetrical shape, flexible PU-mesh upper and micro-adjustable Boa closure. The new vented R4 sole blends nylon and carbon fibre for a medium flex power transfer and a win-win ride with Classic looks combined with contemporary construction.

Fizik Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave

The Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave shoes provide an extremely breathable Aeroweave upper material which consists of a high tenacity net-like upper structure, developed specifically for high ventilation offering low weight and superior strength. The R2 carbon outsole is indexed at 10 for stiffness and has been optimized for cleat positioning, and lightness; tuned for power transfer with advanced venting. With the closure designed for an enveloping fit.

Fizik Terra Powerstrap X4

The all-new gravel-focused Terra Powerstrap X4 has arrived. This versatile shoe is created for a close fit, high performance and comfort when drop-bar adventures go beyond traditional paved roads. Powerstrap X4 matches the simple, efficient and reliable Powerstrap Velcro closure system with a whole new outsole engineered specifically for the gravel adventure rider.

ABUS

ABUS Quin technology

ABUS offers the QUIN technology in its sportive product segment for off-road and road helmets. The top-ranked off-road products equipped with this technology are the MonTrailer QUIN and the Moventor QUIN. On the road, the high-performance Aventor QUIN road helmet and its little brother, the Viantor QUIN helmet, offer the innovative technology.

Pirelli

Cinturato Gravel and Cyclocross tyres

Expanding from the successful Cinturato Velo range, the new gravel and cyclocross line of tyres from Pirelli features purposely designed tread patterns, dedicated development per each size and a new rubber compound. They have been designed to handle the most demanding off-road applications of CX and Gravel bicycles.

Following the terrain-specific logic of the Scorpion MTB tyres, where the tread pattern is linked to the surface consistency and not anymore to the weather variable, Pirelli designed a compact tread design – H or Hard Terrain – for all the paved or hardpacked gravel roads and the M, or Mixed Terrain design, with bigger spacing and aggressive knobs for more demanding terrains.

FFWD

Falcon and disc-disc wheels

FFWD wheels has broken the mould again with the outrageously styled Falcon 2-spoke wheel – offering unmatched aero benefits of up to nine watts over the leading competitor at yaw angles of zero to ten degrees. The Falcon is available in both rim and disc options with a rim that varies in depth between 48mm and 90mm on their NACA profile. The wheels are constructed from Toray T800 and T1000 for the optimum stiffness to weight ratio, tubeless ready bead, and front, rear, and track applications.

F3A Wheelset

Bringing disc brakes to FFWD’s ultimate training wheelset. The lightweight F3A is the affordable training sets based on the high-quality parts that FFWD is known for. The rims are tubeless-ready and are perfectly suitable for road and gravel bikes.

Maxxis

Maxxis Wetscream 29

The Maxxis Wetscream is known and loved on the race circuit for being able to find traction in the muddiest downhill courses, designed especially for the challenging condition of France’s Les Gets. Previously only available in 26in and 27.5in, the Wetscream is going to be available for the new breed of 29er downhill bikes. It features a Maxx Grip compound and dual-ply downhill sidewall.

Maxxis Assegai and Dissector Trail

Although the Maxxis Assegai has been popular in a downhill dual-ply casing, Maxxis has released it in a lighter EXO and EXO+ casing for gravity racers looking for the ultimate all-conditions tyre. The tall knobs punch through dust and loam to find traction, but also offer support and confidence on wet roots and rocks.

This is joined by the Maxxis Dissector tyre, designed in conjunction with Australian racer, Troy Brosnan. The Dissector seeks to minimise drag while retaining cornering control. This versatile tyre can be used as a front, a pair, or as a rear depending on trail conditions.

Ergon

Ergon saddles and grips

After successfully bringing the ST Core Prime touring saddle to market, Ergon now introduces new additions to the core range with the SC Core Prime designed specifically for comfort touring bikes and the SM-E Mountain Core Prime saddle designed around the typical seating positions of E-Mountain Bikes. Ergon has also continued to develop its range of SM saddles developing the SMC and SM Enduro Men’s saddles to round of its most comprehensive range of premium saddles to date.

Ergon has revamped its entire mountain bike grip range with a completely new colour pallet with eye-catching additions such as Frozen moss with oil slick bar end collars.

Cane Creek

Cane Creek Hellbender BB

Cane Creek has collaborated with SKF’s and incorporated there MTRX bearing technology into a revolutionary new bottom bracket that combines the best of both reliability and performance. During use SKF’s MTRX bearings release oil from micro-pores in the polymer, continuously lubricating the bearings. The solid oil matrix has the effect of eliminating any empty space inside the bearing – preventing dirt, mud and water from entering and causing wear and damage.

Rapid Racer Products

RRP Proguard Bolt-on

ProGuard Bolt-on is the first large direct-mount mudguard of its type. It offers outstanding protection from mud and spray and provides a slick factory look thanks to not requiring zip ties or Velcro straps to secure it in place. Available in either ‘standard’ or ‘mini’ sizes and compatible with Fox, new Marzocchi, Ohlins and SR Suntour forks.

Topeak

Topeak has introduced over 60 new and updated products for the 2020 season. it has implemented a ‘tubeless-friendly’ theme into its inflation and tool offerings, as well as elevating its already robust on-the-trail/travel products.

Improving on an already trusted design, the 2020 JoeBlow floor pumps have gone digital. In addition to their traditional wide steel bases and oversized handles, you’ll see extra-long hoses and protective/rubberised, easy-to-read digital faces.

For those that wish to take their inflation on the road or trail, Topeak has multiple updated offerings in their inflation category. From the TubiBooster X (which easily inflates tubeless tyres, like a giant CO2 cartridge) to the Roadie TT hand pump (which features their exclusive Twin Turbo Technology).

Introducing the complete ‘TubiTool’ product line, specifically designed for the tubeless tyre rider. This category contains all you need for essential tubeless maintenance and quick repairs. Topeak has integrated a plug, plug holder, reamer, air-stopper and cutting knife into one folding tool. Additionally, it’s developed a tiny bullet-shaped tool ‘TubiBullet’ (designed to attach to the bike frame for quick access and repair) and a compact repair system ‘RacePack TX’ (carry essential repair tools to fix a flat and quick inflate without weighing you down).

Continuing with the general theme of 2020 (efficiency and precision) the Topeak Tool family keeps growing. Introducing the Mini P30,/Mini P20, AliEN S and PowerLever for quick removal/connecting Power links /Master links. The new on-the-go BarLoader stem bag and waterproof FreeLoader nicely round-out the Topeak Bikepacking Series. The updated FrontLoader has been optimized with stronger materials and a more streamlined mounting process. Pack up freedom with Topeak Bikepacking bags and keep on exploring in 2020.

The PakGo GearPack has been developed to help riders pack up essential gear and clothing in a well-organised fashion. Regardless of rider style, the included transition mat and hide-away shoulder strap will appeal for on-the-go training and travel.

Finally, the Topeak TetraRack series (inspired by Tetrapods — animals with four feet) will securely grab any bike frame with a unique, quick-mount rack holder. No need for rack eyelets and/or seat post clamps, the strut slot adjustment enables the loading plate to sit parallel and secure.