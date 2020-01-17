COREbike 2020: Ison Distribution

Ison Distribution has revealed what visitors can expect to see at COREbike 2020.

The show is returning to Whittlebury Hall from 26th to 28th January.

UK wheel brand Halo heads into its 20th year of business with the addition of more category-leading products.

Brand manager Jordan Lunn will be on hand to talk visitors through many new products, including the brand’s Shimano Micro Spline compatible offerings, Devaura and Evaura Disc RD2 Road disc brake wheels, SP hub dynamo wheel range, as well as the all-new MT Supadrive SS (single speed) hub.

Hector Martinez from HT-Components will be there to show visitors the latest HT pedal line up, including some brand new oil slick jewels from the range, as well as the affordable clip in trail pedal, the GT1.

Halo and HT can be found in the Ison Distribution Hungaroring room at COREbike.

Registration is free for dealers and press: www.corebike.co.uk/registration. Entry to COREbike 2020 includes free lunch and plus free parking, and WiFi is available onsite. The COREbike registration system ensures that all registrations have to be approved first, so it does not generate immediate confirmations.

Venue: Whittlebury Hall Hotel, Whittlebury, Northamptonshire, NN12 8QH

Dates: 26th to 28th January 2020

