COREbike 2022: Extra UK

Extra UK will be showcasing a range of brands at the 2022 COREbike show, including Pirelli, Topeak, Abus, Fizik, Crankbrothers, Brooks, Selle Royal, SwissStop, Ergon and Tubolito.

The show is set to take place from 20th to 22nd March at Whittlebury Hall.

Pirelli will have its latest range of mountain bike and road tyres on display, in addition to the existing range there will be a brand-new Pirelli road tyre that’s yet to be released and is sure to be a hugely popular addition to the existing range.

Topeak will have its full range of 2022 products on display, in particular, the Mountain Digital 2Stage; a shock pump that features an innovative 2Stage pressure selector that lets you choose high pressure for filling suspension forks and shock or high volume for inflating mountain bike tyres. Also, the Torq Stick Pro is a Torque wrench with an adjustable pre-set range of 2-10NM settings.

Abus will be introducing its brand-new range of mountain bike helmets, come to the Abus stand to be some of the first people to get hands-on with this new exciting range. Fizik will have exciting new saddles and shoes on display at this year’s show, including the recently launched Vento Argo 00 and Terra Atlas shoes, as well as some exciting new products that are yet to be released.

Crankbrothers will have its full range of shoes, pedals, and accessories available to view as well as a brand new yet to be released product that’s sure to turn some heads. Brooks’ Scape range has been updated this year with a new Black colourway on selective models and the addition of new models such as the frame bag, feed pouch and Handlebar case. All of which will be on show at the Brooks stand.

Selle Royal’s latest model is the Explore saddle, designed for light gravel or comfort when adventuring and available to view at the Selle Royal stand. SwissStop will have on display the Catalyst Race rotors, 12% lighter than previous models and with improved aerodynamics, these are the perfect addition to performance road bikes.

Ergon’s latest product, the BA Hip Pack MTB, will be on display. This innovative new hip pack is compatible with Ergon’s bladders, has a one-handed twist closure mechanism for compressing the pack closer to the body and has all the space you need for packing those essentials for a big day out on the trails.

Tubolito will be showcasing the whole range of TPU inner tubes including the Tubo Psens MTB Inner Tube, The world’s first smart bicycle tube. PSENS utilises an NFC chip inside the tube to measure tyre pressures quickly and easily with your smartphone. As well as the latest model, the X-Tubo City/Trekking is designed for commuters who need maximum reliability. X-Tubo is simply the tube that cannot be punctured and is backed up by a one-year guarantee on all punctures.

COREbike is set to return to Whittlebury Hall from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March. The trade-only show offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

