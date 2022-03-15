COREbike 2022: Magura Bosch Parts & Services

Share Facebook

After its cancellation in 2021 due to the pandemic, the COREbike show will again be giving more than 250 brands the opportunity to present their products to a large professional public from 20th to 22nd March.

The Magura Bosch Parts & Services (MBPS) brands are equally represented by the Magura sales and services team UK and the Bosch eBike Systems team. Area sales managers Ben Simmons and Tony Barton will be available in the Monaco room for Magura and the MBPS partner brands.

MBPS product highlights at the COREbike show

The summer of 2021 saw the German brake specialist present a disc brake optimised for city, trekking and all-road use – the Magura CT. Initially reserved for OE manufacturers, the brake will now also be available in the aftermarket from mid-March 2022. Focused on safe braking power for modern e-bikes and effortless maintenance, the innovative CT disc brake is aimed primarily at commuters and recreational riders.

In addition to the CT and the popular MT product family, MBPS will also be representing its partner brands in its sales portfolio, including Liqui Moly and the lighting specialist Supernova.

The products of the MBPS partner brand Bosch Power Tools will also be a trade fair highlight. The UniversalPump 18V will be presented for the first time as a new product for the start of the season. It’s a particularly powerful, battery-powered air pump with an airflow rate of 30 l/min. The Bosch Power Tools product range also includes the handy Bosch EasyPump and the Fontus Cordless Outdoor Cleaner.

MBPS will also be introducing the new partner brand MH Cover for the first time. The portfolio of this up-and-coming brand includes protective covers “made in Germany” for Bosch eBike displays and control units – the covers provide practical and cost-effective protection against scratches, dirt and damage.

COREbike is set to return to Whittlebury Hall from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March. The trade-only show offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

corebike.co.uk