COREbike 2022 preview: Citrus-Lime, 2Pure

COREbike is set to return to Whittlebury Hall from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March, offering cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

“COREbike is one of the biggest highlights in the trade calendar and we’re really excited to be attending again this year,” said Grant Hadwin, Citrus-Lime’s head of sales and supplier partnerships. “It’s been a roller coaster of a ride for the cycle industry, so it’s great that things are getting back to normal.

“We’ll be in room S11 and our focus for the show will be the update to our Click & Collect service. We’ve made some really handy changes to the platform so that Click & Collect availability is shown in relation to your store’s location. It’s a great feature, regardless of whether you’re a multi-site or single store retailer.

“It promotes Click & Collect to customers as soon as they start considering a purchase – all they have to do is enter their postcode and your product availability is shown immediately.

“This makes it much easier for customers to shop with you because they know what’s available, where and when they can get it, which means you’re able to convert more sales.”

2Pure said it is very excited to head to its first cycle trade show since the pandemic. You can expect to see a lot from the distributor and its brands, with new products being shown in the UK for the very first time from Ibis Cycles and Lizard Skins. It has some exciting things in the pipeline and potentially a few surprises in store for CORE.

2Pure will be showcasing its new brands like Nuun Hydration and lesser-known brands in the cycling industry, Mystery Ranch and Coros. So make sure you visit its stand and see all that’s on offer, this is your chance to get your hands on some of the highest quality brands on the market.

Ibis

From Ibis you can expect to see the latest models including the new hand made in America, Exie. It’s a World-Cup capable cross-country race bike that flat out shreds. With a sub 2,000g frame weight and dw-link suspension, it offers a stunning combination of pedalling efficiency and downhill performance.

Moustache

Moustache will have a full showing from all categories. Including the brand new Lundi 20 Cargo bike. This practical and modular longtail evolution of the classic Lundi 27 that we all know and love. It is designed to guarantee you a large load capacity at the front and the rear, you will be able to safely transport your children or your belongings, all well held in place thanks to the Albert protection bar, with the option to easily change any accessories according to your needs.

Lizard Skins

Since the last COREbike show Lizard Skins have been busy; last year releasing an entirely new range of gloves with updated styling and features and a range of new colour options on both their grips and DSP bar tape. The exciting news is that the brand new Strata Lock-on will debut in the UK for the first time at CORE.

Feedback Sports

This brand needs no introduction! Feedback Sports award-winning products are designed for every bike, rider and budget. 2Pure will be showcasing all categories at CORE and highlighting our commitment to IBDs whether you’re retailing or fitting out a new shop with the often imitated but never duplicated RAKK floor stand.

As well as these fantastic brands you will also see Goodr, Earthwell, Nuun, Coros, Mystery Ranch and of course Chamois Butt’r!