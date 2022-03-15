COREbike 2022 preview: Mavic UK

Share Facebook

Mavic UK will be at the COREbike show this year, situated in the Mangy-Cours room. They’ll be bringing the full range of wheels, helmets, shoes, and apparel. Mavic has now been running for over 130 years but finds itself in a similar position to that of a start-up company.

With a new HQ, new general manager, and all European production, Mavic is moving forward in steps to be more efficient and eco-friendly by reducing carbon footprint, 97% of the components used on the wheels are manufactured/sourced in Europe.

Having stepped back from World Tour sponsorship in 2020, Mavic is now focusing on supporting the next generation of the sport, investing time and knowledge into the Wahoo- LeCol cycling team headed up by Bob Varney.

With new ownership comes many ups and downs but Mavic is now a fully independent, French family-owned company in a positive position, shipping regularly into the UK and delivering the best product on the market.

Cosmic SLR 45

This all-new carbon wheelset is a great choice for road riders aiming to be fast and efficient in all types of riding and racing situations. Not only does the 45mm airfoil rim slice through the wind with minimal drag, but it’s also amongst the lightest in its category. This season, the external carbon layer features our new UD² construction for a distinctive look and an even lighter rim laminate, saving another 15g per rims.

A new rim laminate coupled with our exclusive Fore Carbon technology leaves the upper rim bridge intact and reinforces the rim only where needed, saving 40g per rim. The spokes attach to the rim without any need to drill the upper rim bed, so no rim tape is required. That means more weight savings (30g) and less hassle when it comes to setting up or repairing tubeless tyres.

The new shape of the rim bed makes it easier than ever to mount and remove tyres. These wheels are designed, engineered and patented by Mavic in Annecy, France, and are 100% handmade in our European carbon factory.

Crossmax Elite SL

For cyclists who are looking for performance and comfort for cross country, with a good level of grip when they need to walk because their plan is not to win an XC World cup but to enjoy a technical ride and feel safe with a performance pair of shoes. Crossmax Elite SL is their shoe.

Inspired by our high-end Ultimate XC shoes, Mavic has focused its attention on comfort and efficiency, and a special focus was made on improving pedal stability and grip.

The Crossmax Elite SL features a composite Carbon and Glass fibre outsole providing a superior stiffness, which guarantees a better energy transfer from your legs to your pedals and an amazing stabilization on your bike.

The new Energy Grip has been improved than the previous version, thanks to a full injected TPU material for off-bike natural movement. We’ve also lifted the heel and the design of lugs for an even more natural feeling while walking.

AllRoad 650B

With a 25mm wide rim profile in a 650B diameter, this UST Road Tubeless wheel system is built for adventure on the roughest terrain. Perfect for riding on rough roads, gravel or dirt, it gives you the smooth-riding performance of tubeless tyres and makes it easy to set them up without any hassles.

Low rolling resistance and a reduced risk of punctures add up to a better overall riding experience, especially on rugged terrain. The wheels are engineered for the unique demands of disc brakes, built up with 24 straight-pull spokes, which are stronger than J-bend spokes. So, wherever the road goes, and however rough it gets, you’re ready to keep things rolling.

COREbike is set to return to Whittlebury Hall from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March. The trade-only show offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

corebike.co.uk