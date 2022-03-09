COREbike 2022 preview: Upgrade, Chicken CycleKit

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Upgrade has six brands that joined its well-established portfolio since the last CORE bike show so there will be plenty new to see.

SixSixOne protection will highlight MTB body protection alongside helmets and gloves goggles.

DexShell waterproof gloves and socks have been well received by dealers and with April Showers round the corner, this is a great time to buy in and plan ahead for next season.

Amp Human’s bicarb based sports lotion aids training and recovery through improved muscle function and makes a great add-on sale in-store.

OTE makes a great Upgrade basket filler when dealers need to top up their nutrition supply. Thomson components are the go-to for simple, clean USA made Seat posts and Stems on custom builds both road and MTB.

Repente carbon saddles from Italy are the perfect lightweight complement to any bike, now with a choice of wider shapes in key models.

In addition to new brands, Upgrade’s house brand DMR will launch a new polished version of their AXE mountain bike crank. Also expect to see new colours of Deathgrips and SECT Custom dirt jump frames, plus special edition “liquid camo” finish on Wing Bars and Defy Stems.

From Kinesis there will be a selection of popular framesets on display with the emphasis on models that can be supplied in 2022 (e-bikes will not be shown as pre-orders exceed supply for this year).

Other brands on show from Upgrade will include Lezyne, Praxis, Reynolds wheels, Challenge Tires, Effetto sealants ISM saddles, Nutcase Helmets, TRP brakes and Pivot Cycles.

Chicken CycleKit is taking a focused line-up of products this year. Some of the highlights are:

Campagnolo

Bora Ultra WTO 45 wheels

Ekar groupset (on bikes and on display)

Deda Elementi

RS4DB Wheelset – crazy light DB wheels

Gera gravel lineup – Gera Carbon and Gera Alloy wheels and Gera Carbon and Gera Alloy handlebars

DMT shoes

Showcasing all the new shoes like the KR0, GK1 and KRSL models

Miche

Supertype 440RC DB wheelset

Neon wheelset

Prologo

Dimension and Scratch M5 lineups

AGX range

Wera Tools

Workshop tooling like Big Bicycle Set 1

Lockable counter display

Bicycle Set 3

COREbike is set to return to Whittlebury Hall from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March. The trade-only show offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

Check out more previews here.

corebike.co.uk