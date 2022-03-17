COREbike 2022 preview: ZyroFisher, i-ride

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher will be attending COREbike 2022 and are situated in the Astons Room, they’ll have a whole host of new brands and new products whilst their sales team will also be there with some fantastic COREbike specific promotion deals.

It’s a great opportunity to see their new brands Fasthouse, Ritchey, Time Sport and Unior for the first time with brand and sales teams on hand to answer any questions. 2022 marks the 25 year anniversary of Altura, and their new spring summer range will be on show including an all-new MTB range featuring 100% recycled fabric jerseys.

Other highlights from ZyroFisher include Bell, Giro, Camelbak and Santini all with new MY22 models and colours on show. There’s new product from Tifosi, Fenwicks, EVOC and both Selle San Marco and Selle Italia.

The SRAM area will showcase the full Zipp range including the new XPLR and 3Zero Moto wheels, whilst the always popular SRAM Coffee stand will be there for free refreshments through all three days, with any donations going towards World Bicycle relief.

i-ride will also be at COREbike 2022:

Venturi Tri – Dedicated Triathlon and Time Trial bike

Venturi Tri is a new model for 2022. It takes aerodynamic cues from our proven Venturi road bike and amplifies them. Profile Design componentry enhances bike fit to complement the aero design. Compliance and stiffness are meticulously engineered across the frameset with UK sourced Sigmatex Spread Tow Carbon fibre.

Venturi Signature – Limited edition colours. Superbike specifications

The Signature Venturi range is a showcase of speed and aesthetic lustre. Limited edition bikes in three tone-on-tone shimmering colours. The premium paintwork is complemented by selective high-end componentry including electronic drivetrains, Fulcrum carbon aero wheelsets, ORRO x Repente carbon saddle, and BLK TEC carbon bar and stem.

Fulcrum Rapid Red Carbon – Crossing landscapes fast

The Fulcrum Rapid Red wheelset range serves the fast and light gravel bike rider. The new carbon model is the lightest yet at an impressive 1490g. Durability is ensured with different design iterations subjected to 4,295 hours of testing. Real-world results include podium finishes at the Badlands gravel race of 2021.

Fulcrum Red Zone Carbon – Unlocking the elements

Red Zone Carbon is a new mountain bike wheelset engineered for instant reactivity on demanding climbs and high fatigue resistance on deadly descent lines. The striking asymmetric carbon ‘wavey’ rim uses a unique spoke offset to optimise strength. The durable matt finish and graphics are developed in the mould (DIMF).

COREbike is set to return to Whittlebury Hall from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March. The trade-only show offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

corebike.co.uk