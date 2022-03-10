COREbike 2022: Silverfish UK, Cycling Sports Group

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

After the hiatus, Silverfish UK is back at COREbike with a bang and has a dizzying number of new products to show, here are some teasers…

It has new tech riding apparel from Yeti and Race Face, as well as those from all its other apparel brands including 100%. Expect new season colours from 100% for clothing, goggles, gloves, helmets and more.

Need some shoes to finish the ensemble? It has the new, mind-blowing 2022 range from Ride Concepts and will be displaying the complete line-up which will be in stock, and available at the time of the show!

Michelin will be showing off their new World Cup slaying XC MTB range and also introducing their fastest ever road tyre, the new Michelin Power Cup. SDG has been busy refining its saddles to suit all bank accounts and body shapes, it has an array of stunning new models to show off.

The friendly bunch from Peaty’s will be onboard to field any questions you may have and will be showing all their new products, plus some shiny new POS at COREbike too! If that wasn’t enough, Silverfish UK will have all your other favourites from our other brands as well.

Cycling Sports Group will have an exciting lineup for you to see this year! It all starts with GT’s 50th Anniversary, and in true GT style, “bringing the party to the people,” they’ll have the GT bar again for great coffee and some beers to share whilst looking at the latest bikes and some custom radness.

Older sibling Cannondale (50 years old in 2021) will be showcasing its hero products such as the all-new Synapse with SmartSense, an intelligent system of lights and an integrated radar system powered from a single source.

Cannondale will be showcasing exciting unreleased bikes under embargo that will ignite sales this spring in dealerships all over the UK.

COREbike is set to return to Whittlebury Hall from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March. The trade-only show offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

Check out more previews here.

corebike.co.uk