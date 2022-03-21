COREbike 2022: What to look out for at this year’s show

Share Facebook

COREbike kicked off yesterday, 20th March, at Whittlebury Hall, and it’s a welcome return to events for many across the UK cycling industry. BikeBiz rounds up some of the stand out products and brands on show…

“COREbike is one of the biggest highlights in the trade calendar and we’re really excited to be attending again this year,” said Citrus-Lime head of sales and supplier partnerships Grant Hadwin. “It’s been a roller coaster of a ride for the cycle industry, so it’s great that things are getting back to normal.

“We’ll be in room S11 and our focus for the show will be the update to our Click & Collect service. We’ve made some really handy changes to the platform so that Click & Collect availability is shown in relation to your store’s location. It’s a great feature, regardless of whether you’re a multi-site or single store retailer.”

Wildoo has been added to the exhibitor roster for COREbike 2022. It is exhibiting the unique VeloPac aftermarket range of RidePac cycling essentials cases and launching some exciting newly developed products for 2022. Dealers can find Wildoo in Syndicate Room 12 (S12).

Upgrade Bikes

Upgrade has six brands that joined its portfolio since the last COREbike show. SixSixOne protection will highlight MTB body protection alongside helmets and gloves goggles. DexShell waterproof gloves and socks have been well received by dealers and with April Showers round the corner, this is a great time to buy in and plan ahead for next season.

Amp Human’s bicarb based sports lotion aids training and recovery through improved muscle function and makes a great add-on sale instore. OTE makes a great Upgrade basket filler when dealers need to top up their nutrition supply. Thomson components are the go-to for simple, clean USA made seat posts and stems on custom builds both road and MTB. Repente carbon saddles from Italy are the perfect lightweight complement to any bike, now with a choice of wider shapes in key models.

Windwave

On the bike front, visitors will be able to take a closer look at Transition’s new Spire Alloy and Thok’s MIG HT e-bike, among others. P&A wise, Windwave will have CeramicSpeed’s new Gold Edition OSPW, Vision’s high-end Metron range and FSA’s NS AGX VAS Stem on display. The distributor will also have Dainese’s brand-new Linea helmet range and the super handy Sendhit MTB-specific First Aid Kit.

Silverfish UK

Silverfish UK has new tech riding apparel from Yeti and Race Face, as well as those from all our other apparel brands including 100%. Expect new season colours from 100% for clothing, goggles, gloves, helmets and more. The distributor will have the new 2022 range from Ride Concepts and it will be displaying the complete line-up which will be in stock, and available at the time of the show! Michelin will be showing off its new World Cup slaying XC MTB range and also introducing its fastest ever road tyre, the new Michelin Power Cup.

ZyroFisher

ZyroFisher will have a whole host of new brands and new products, whilst its sales team will also be there with some fantastic COREbike specific promotion deals. It’s a great opportunity to see its new brands Fasthouse, Ritchey, Time Sport and Unior for the first time with brand and sales teams on hand to answer any questions. The SRAM area will showcase the full Zipp range including the new XPLR and 3Zero Moto wheels, whilst the always popular SRAM Coffee stand will be there for free refreshments through all three days, with any donations going towards World Bicycle relief.

Extra UK

Pirelli will have its latest range of mountain bike and road tyres on display. Topeak will have its full range of 2022 products on display, in particular, the Mountain Digital 2Stage – a shock pump that features an innovative 2Stage pressure selector that lets you choose high pressure for filling suspension forks and shock or high volume for inflating mountain bike tyres. Also, the Torq Stick Pro, a Torque wrench with an adjustable pre-set range of 2-10NM settings. Abus will be introducing its brand-new range of mountain bike helmets. Exciting new saddles and shoes from Fizik will be on display at this year’s show, including some exciting new products that are yet to be released.

Ison Distribution

For 2022, Ison Distribution will continue to display all its exclusive and in-house brands in both the Hungaroring and Indy rooms. On display will be no less than 24 brands across the two rooms, with everything from Halo wheels through to MRP suspension, Princeton CarbonWorks wheels and All-City bikes – and that is just a small fraction of the brands on show.

i-ride

Venturi Tri is a new model for 2022. It takes aerodynamic cues from our proven Venturi road bike and amplifies them. Profile Design componentry enhances bike fit to complement the aero design. Compliance and stiffness are meticulously engineered across the frameset with UK sourced Sigmatex Spread Tow Carbon fibre. The Signature Venturi range is a showcase of speed and aesthetic lustre. Limited edition bikes in three tone-on-tone shimmering colours. The premium paintwork is complemented by selective high-end componentry including electronic drivetrains, Fulcrum carbon aero wheelsets, ORRO x Repente carbon saddle, and BLK TEC carbon bar and stem.

Chicken CycleKit

Chicken CycleKit will be taking a focused line-up of products this year, with some of the highlights including Campagnolo’s Bora Ultra WTO 45 wheels and Ekar groupset (on bikes and on display). From Deda Elementi will be the RS4DB Wheelset and Gera gravel lineup. DMT shoes will be showcasing all the new shoes like the KR0, GK1 and KRSL models. Miche will have the Supertype 440RC DB wheelset and the Neon wheelset, and Prologo will have the Dimension and Scratch M5 lineups and AGX range.

2Pure

2Pure said it is very excited to be at its first cycle trade show since the pandemic. You can expect to see a lot from the distributor and its brands, with new products being shown in the UK for the very first time from Ibis Cycles and Lizard Skins. 2Pure will be showcasing its new brands like Nuun Hydration and lesser-known brands in the cycling industry, Mystery Ranch and Coros.

Magura Bosch Parts & Services

The Magura Bosch Parts & Services (MBPS) brands are equally represented by the Magura sales and services team UK and the Bosch eBike Systems team. Area sales managers Ben Simmons and Tony Barton will be available in the Monaco room for Magura and the MBPS partner brands. The summer of 2021 saw the German brake specialist present a disc brake optimised for city, trekking and all-road use – the Magura CT. Initially reserved for OE manufacturers, the brake will now also be available in the aftermarket from mid-March 2022.

Lyon Cycle

Lyon Cycle will bring a selection of new products and brands to the show, and is looking forward to welcoming all dealers for a chat and a beer. Making its COREbike debut this year, 7mesh is a British Columbia-based clothing manufacturer that strives to bring Alpine grade apparel to the world of cycling by drawing on years of experience at Arc’Teryx, one of the world’s most technical outdoor clothing brands.

Cycling Sports Group

Cycling Sports Group will have an exciting lineup for you to see this year! It all starts with GT’s 50th Anniversary, and in true GT style, “bringing the party to the people,” they’ll be the GT bar again for great coffee and some beers to share whilst looking at the latest bikes and some custom radness. Older sibling Cannondale (50 years old in 2021) will be showcasing its hero products such as the all-new Synapse with SmartSense.

Mavic UK

Mavic UK is at the COREbike show this year, situated in the Magny-Cours room, bringing the full range of wheels, helmets, shoes, and apparel. The all-new Cosmic SLR 45 carbon wheelset is a great choice for road riders aiming to be fast and efficient in all types of riding and racing situations. Not only does the 45mm airfoil rim slice through the wind with minimal drag, but it’s also amongst the lightest in its category. This season, the external carbon layer features our new UD² construction for a distinctive look and an even lighter rim laminate, saving another 15g per rims.

Eovolt

The 2022 Eovolt Morning 16” and Afternoon 20” are the new versions replacing last year’s bikes in the same wheel sizes although with much-improved quality and spec for 2022. The new 24” Evening bike is a brand new model for 2022 in a wheel size that Eovolt has never done previously. COREbike offers the trade the first opportunity to see the new 2022 range.

Vielo

Vielo is launching two new models to the trade across its V+1 gravel and R+1 road platform. The new V+1 is a fully integrated frameset for 1x wireless shifting to accommodate SRAM’s Red, Force and Rival 12 speed XPLR groupsets. The new R+1 colourway is designed to complement the current 1x Campag Ekar 13 speed groupset. Lightweight’s new Obermayer Evo disc will also be on display, along with the regular Meilenstein Evo and new Phadfinder Evo.