COREbike Online digital platform launches

COREbike has launched COREbike Online – a video platform where the exhibitors of the show can promote their latest product videos.

It is a digital representation of the COREbike show and allows visitors to the site an opportunity to experience the latest products, new product releases, range overviews and product launches.

At this time, while it is difficult to organise physical events, COREbike Online is a new resource for brands to utilise and for dealers to use. The website will be regularly updated throughout the year giving visitors access to the COREbike brands in a digital format.

At this time, the COREbike Online website will also be available to the consumer, making it the first of COREbike’s services to be open to both the trade and public.

“It’s amazing to have a website that gives both dealers and consumers access to many of the leading bicycle brands in the UK,” said the COREbike team. “We love hosting the COREbike event and hope to be back with a physical event in January 2022.

“In the meantime, the COREbike Online website is going to be a great resource for our exhibitors, the UK trade and the end consumer. With product overviews, launch videos, athlete updates, brand presentations and how-to videos, we have an excellent variety of content that will constantly be updated with new product!”

