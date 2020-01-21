COREbike 2020 registration closes tomorrow

Registration for COREbike 2020 will close at 10.00 am tomorrow.

The show is returning to Whittlebury Hall from 26th to 28th January.

Entry to COREbike 2020 includes free lunch for dealers and press, plus free parking and wifi is available on-site. Please note the registration system ensures that all registrations have to be approved first, so it does not generate immediate confirmations.

Registration is free for dealers and press www.corebike.co.uk/registration.

Enquiries: chris@corebike.co.uk

Website: www.corebike.co.uk

Venue: Whittlebury Hall Hotel, Whittlebury, Northamptonshire, NN12 8QH

Dates: 26th to 28th January 2020

Opening times:

Sunday 26th January: 09:00 – 17:30

Monday 27th January: 09:00 – 17:30

Tuesday 28th January: 09:00 – 16:00