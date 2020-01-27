COREbike round-up: Day One

COREbike 2020 kicked off yesterday at Whittlebury Hall, welcoming exhibitors including Upgrade, Windwave, Hope, Extra UK, Hotlines, Ison Distribution and Silverfish UK.

Upgrade has a range of brands at the show, including Nutcase Helmets, KinesisUK, DMR, Lezyne, TRP, Reynolds, Sector, Praxis, Effetto Mariposa, and Trust Performance. The partnership between Upgrade and Nutcase was announced towards the end of last year, and the brand’s entire range is equipped with MIPS technology, and consists of three helmet models for all ages.

“The emphasis on safety, style and quality sets their helmets apart from others in the market. The range is simple, with something for every age group, while the beautiful and fun designs will appeal to both adults and children,” said Tom Catton, Upgrade’s digital marketing manager. “The range is simple, with something for every age group, while the beautiful and fun designs will appeal to both adults and children.”

KinesisUK has the Rise e-trail hardtail MTB, the Range e-gravel bike, the Range e-all-road flat bar bike, the Aithein disc road and caliper frameset and the R1 all-road complete bike.

Windwave was showing brands including Hutchinson and CeramicSpeed, amongst others, as well as High5 nutrition, which it will now distribute in the UK. The partnership will take effect from 1st February 2020.

“High5 is renowned for its commitment in creating nutritious products with amazing natural flavours, ensuring you can enjoy your chosen sport and reach those desired goals,” said Luke Leuillette, commercial manager, Windwave. “Our focus will be to grow sales with IBDs and creating exclusive offerings to complement the existing High5 ranges.”

Hope’s “star attraction” at the show is its new track bike, the HB.T, featuring radical aero features and revolutionary disc wheels. The brand is also showing its ever-expanding range of e-bike parts, with new crank and chainring options joining its existing high-performance brakes and wheelsets.

Extra UK says it is keen to show the strength of the ABUS brand, which it began distributing last year. ABUS offers the QUIN technology in its sportive product segment for off-road and road helmets. The top-ranked off-road products equipped with this technology are the MonTrailer QUIN and the Moventor QUIN. On the road, the high-performance Aventor QUIN road helmet and its little brother, the Viantor QUIN helmet, offer the innovative technology.

The distributor is also showing Fizik, ABUS, Pirelli, FFWD, Maxxis, Ergon, Cane Creek, Rapid Racer Products and Topeak. Fizik reveals the future of performance cycling saddles with Adaptive, featuring padding Crafted by Carbon using Digital Light Synthesis technology, a revolutionary 3D printing technology developed by digital manufacturing pioneer Carbon.

Ison Distribution is showing Benno at the show, with Ben Luster flying in from the US to show interested dealers the unique features of the Benno Etility bikes. The new Benno 2020 range for the UK includes three key models: the RemiDemi, the Boost E and eJoy. The latest additions to Squire’s Inigma range of smart cycle security have also been unveiled at CORE, and Halo and HT can be found in the Ison Distribution Hungaroring room at the show.

Silverfish UK has brands including Yeti Cycles, Marzocchi, Knog, 100%, Mondraker, Birzman, SDG and Michelin, amongst others. Marzocchi launched the Bomber Z1 coil fork and coil conversion kit earlier this year, featuring Marzocchi Bomber ride feel and durability, light-weight tempered silicon-chromium steel spring, air assist for progressivity/bottom-out control, spring preload easily adjustable via top cap, and noise management system for quiet performance.