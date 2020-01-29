COREbike round-up: Day Three

COREbike concluded yesterday at Whittlebury Hall, with exhibitors including ZyroFisher, Hotlines and Pinpoint.

ZyroFisher had many brands on show, including Evoc, Altura, Giro and Hiplok, the latter displaying its ANKR, its new ground and wall anchor which is Sold Secure Gold rated for both motorcycle and bicycle. The distributor also had the Bell Descender goggles, the EVOC bike packing range and the Panaracer Race A Evo 4 folding race tyre.

The SRAM barista was available for all visitors’ coffee needs, in exchange for donations to World Bicycle Relief, and the ZyroFisher Bike Division was also available throughout the show to take retailers through the BMC, Argon 18 and Look bike ranges, discussing everything from technical specs to how to become a stockist.

Hotlines was showing brands including WTB, Rondo and Ragley Bikes. Representatives from WTB were on hand to chat saddles, rims and tyres, along with having the brand-new gravel tyre on display. Ragley Bikes used CORE to launch its entire MY20 range, with two notable additions to the line-up – the new Blue Pig Race and the Big Wig Race complete bikes.

Pinpoint debuted at CORE with 4iiii power meters, Limar helmets, LedLenser lights and AfterShokz performance headphones. It also launched its exclusive UK distribution of the Eovolt folding e-bike brand at the show, with two different models being launched, the Eovolt City and the Eovolt Confort. Both bikes were on display and are available to ride.

Limar was showing its new Air Revolution aero helmet range, which is the result of an aerodynamic design collaboration project with the Astana Pro Cycling Team, all designed in the wind tunnel at the F1 Magny Cours facility in France.

Schwalbe launched an inner tube recycling scheme at the show, designed to enable retailers to demonstrate their ecological and sustainability credentials to their customers and encourage them to recycle inner tubes. Visitors are invited to register their interest in the scheme in advance of the full-scale UK rollout this spring/summer.

