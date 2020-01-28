COREbike round-up: Day Two

COREbike 2020 is currently taking place at Whittlebury Hall, with exhibitors including 2pure, CSG, Chicken CycleKit, Velobrands and Moore Large.

2pure is launching a new brand, Sprindex, at CORE, and is also has brands including Ibis Cycles, POC and Moustache Bikes.

CSG is displaying a range of award-winning bikes at the show, featuring models from Cannondale and GT Bicycles. The bikes on show include the Cannondale CAAD 13, the Cannondale SuperSix EVO, the Cannondale SuperSix EVO, the Cannondale Topstone Carbon, the Cannondale SystemSix, the Cannondale SystemSix and the GT Grade Carbon.

Chicken CycleKit is showing brands including Cinelli, Prologo, Campagnolo, Tifosi and Enervit. The exclusive distribution deal with Enervit was agreed in May of last year. “As we continue to expand our footprint internationally in the attractive and fast-growing GB sports nutrition market, we are excited to have the opportunity to showcase the heritage of our brand and the product range we offer to help cyclists, triathletes and runners achieve their personal goals and improve their performance through our nutrition system,” said Ernesto Garcia Domingo, international general manager of Enervit.

Among the brands Velobrands is showing is new brand Supacaz, which it now exclusively distributes in the UK. The brand’s collection includes its bar tape, MTB grips, bottle cages, gloves, tools, saddles and accessories with all products available in a range of colours including the signature Supacaz Oil Slick effect.

“We’re looking forward to introducing the full range to retailers and showing them just how well Supacaz presents in their stores,” Velobrands managing director Will Miles said. “The positive effect this can have on sales shouldn’t be underestimated. In a time when keeping an eye on the numbers is so important, this can make all the difference.”

Moore Large is launching a new house brand at the show, designed “with the sole purpose of making cycling easier for children”. Working with Shimano M310 and M315 shifters, Sureshift is a rubber device that sliders over the “up” action trigger, creating a larger surface area that reduces the shifters’ tension and shortens their leverage arcs.