Corima introduces new gravel 30.5 wheelset

Corima has introduced the new gravel 30.5 wheelset.

The G30.5 wheels weigh 1,535g for the set. The tubeless-ready rims are laced to DT Swiss 240 Centerlock hubs with stainless steel spokes for ultra-smooth, reliable performance.

The wheels feature Corima’s patented ‘Torsion Box’ technology and all Corima wheels are built around an internal foam structure with a horizontal carbon fibre bar to increase rigidity and strength.

Pierre Jean Martin, Corima CEO, said: “With the G30.5, we have utilised our unrivalled knowledge and expertise in carbon manufacture to tailor the product to excel in the diverse gravel world. For example, our unique carbon-resin blend optimises ride smoothness and reliability off-road, while utilising Torsion Box technology for maximum performance without compromising either.

“Since 1988, when we entered the world of cycling with our aero disc wheel, Corima’s heritage and track record in cycling demonstrates our ability to consistently innovate and create products that lead their category. G30.5 is the latest example of this drive and ambition.”

Corima hand-builds its wheels in Loriol sur Drôme, France. Each wheel is individually moulded using prepreg carbon fibres, which are also handmade. Its in-house production process encompasses all steps in the development and manufacturing process from design, to final assembly.