Coronavirus disruption sees 2020 Taipei Cycle cancelled

The Taipei Cycle Show has now been cancelled, following the decision to move the show to 14th-16th May due to COVID-19.

The London Bike Show, Sea Otter Classic, Bespoked, Mountain Mayhem and the NAHBS have also been postponed or cancelled in 2020 over concerns of the coronavirus.

“Due to the latest developments of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), there have been significant travel and logistical restrictions globally,” said a statement. “Each Government has taken necessary measures to contain the virus and Taiwan Center for Disease Control has also urged the local Government to hold or cancel public events with over 1,000 participants.”

Taipei Cycle and TaiSPO will still offer online trade meetings and an online exhibition in May. Further details will be announced shortly.

Walter Yeh, the president and CEO of TAITRA, said: “We respectfully apologise for the inconvenience incurred surrounding the cancellation of the 2020 Taipei Cycle show.

“We have decided to put people’s concerns, health and well being ahead of the prosperity of the show and will return once we can guarantee the safe and inclusive environment we have always provided to the global cycling industry.”