Coros Wearables appoints Ben Clark to Northern Europe market manager

Coros Wearables has appointed Ben Clark to Northern Europe market manager, as the company continues to strengthen its product offering in Europe.

Coros Wearables is a performance sports watch brand but is also well known in the cycling world for its smart helmet technology. The Linx, Omni, and SafeSound cycle helmets are worn by roadies, commuters, and mountain bikers alike.

Clark, who had previously been the UK market manager for Coros, said: “I am delighted that Coros has placed further trust in my ability to represent and market them in the Northern European market. We have achieved so much so far in the UK through press and marketing, and I am looking forward to replicating this success in Benelux and the Nordic countries.”

Having cycled across most of Western Europe previously, in July 2020 Clark will be bikepacking to Amsterdam and back to raise money for Unicef’s Global Relief fund.

