Coros Wearables introduces new web-based coaching and training platform

Coros Wearables has released the Coros Training Hub – a new web-based platform focused on improving the way athletes and coaches interact with their data and each other.

The new platform comes as the brand continues to respond to the ever-evolving needs of athletes. It brings the following enhancements for athletes and coaches: a web platform for easier workout building and data analysis, a calendar view that allows for predictive modelling of future fitness and fatigue, a team view that offers easy team management for coaches, and a comments section that provides a simple interface for athlete-coach communication.

Furthermore, the Coros Training Hub offers several enhancements to the data previously only viewable within the Coros app, including: a customised order of charts for easy and efficient viewing of user’s data, a zoomed in view of specific portions of workouts for enhanced analysis, a library of workouts that allows for easy drag and drop into training calendar, and a search function for previous activities by type, date, or keyword.

“The Coros Training Hub is a strategic step forward for the Coros brand,” said Coros CEO Lewis Wu. “As a performance sports company, we are always looking for ways to improve the efficiency of athletic training, so our users can go faster, farther, and higher in their races or adventures.

“Coaching plays a critical role here and the Coros Training Hub serves as the catalyst to boost our community’s performance to the next level.”

Coros Training Hub will be available for early release to the first 2,000 users who sign up here and will be more broadly released within the next month. Coaches looking to learn more about the platform including gaining access to team management functions should sign up here.

Coros Wearables is a performance sports technology company that aims to help athletes train to be their best, combining high-grade hardware with innovative technology to provide endurance athletes with the gear they rely on in the world’s most extreme environments.