COVID-19 causes cancellation of Eurobike Media Days

Messe Friedrichshafen has cancelled the media events scheduled in the run-up to Eurobike in Sölden and Frankfurt am Main in 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions, organisers said it will not be possible to set-up product testing of the latest bike industry innovations for media representatives at such an early time.

The Eurobike organisers still plan to run the trade show itself on schedule in Friedrichshafen from 2nd to 5th September 2020. However, there is a Plan B in place to offer an alternative Eurobike date at the end of November 2020. The final decision will be announced by mid-May at the latest, organisers have said.

Both the Eurobike Media Days, planned for 16th-18th June 2020 in Sölden, Austria, and the Urban Mobility Media Days, planned for 2nd-3rd July 2020 in Frankfurt am Main, have been cancelled.

“Unfortunately, the Corona pandemic has left us with no other option,” said head of Eurobike Stefan Reisinger. “In Austria, all events are cancelled until at least the end of June and given the current industry requirements and contact and travel restrictions, the early-July Frankfurt date is foreseeably too early. These exceptional circumstances mean that it makes more sense to bring together all the new innovations and present them at Eurobike.”

Preparations for the 29th edition of the Eurobike show at Lake Constance are going “largely according to plan”, despite the present uncertainties.

“We are aware that there is currently no way to guarantee holding the Eurobike show at its early-September date,” added Reisinger. “It’s not just the actual show preparations that have to be considered, but also the dependency on border openings, travel possibilities, the availability of passenger capacities and accommodation capacity. This is why we have “reserved” a possible later Eurobike date from 25th-28th November 2020 to have maximum flexibility.

“By mid-May at the latest, we will make a decision based on the information available and announce whether Eurobike 2020 will run as planned from 2nd-5th September or whether it makes sense to postpone it by two and half months. By consulting trade and industry evaluations and the political conditions in a few weeks, we will be able to make a more appropriate decision, based on the specific market situation.”

Further information can be found in a video address by Stefan Reisinger or at www.eurobike.com