COVID-19 lockdowns ‘boost nation’s love for small businesses’

COVID-19 lockdowns have boosted the nation’s love for small businesses, research has found, with 59% of Brits saying they now support local businesses more than previously.

The research, commissioned by American Express and Small Business Saturday UK, underscores the role small firms have played in supporting their communities through lockdown, with many offering people new products and services such as deliveries, takeaways and virtual consultations.

Small Business Saturday is taking place this year on 5th December, celebrating small business success and encouraging consumers to ‘shop local’ to support their communities.

“This crisis has brought home just how much small firms are at the heart of our communities,” said Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday.

“They have been there for customers and shown strength, determination and agility in coping. It’s no wonder that support for Britain’s small businesses is rocketing. It’s vital we continue to support small businesses as this crisis continues, which is why we are determined to make this year’s campaign the most impactful ever.”

Now in its eighth year in the UK, Small Business Saturday has grown significantly each year with an estimated £800 million spent in small businesses across the UK on the day last year, with a record turnout of 17.6 million people choosing to shop locally on that day alone.

It was originally founded by American Express in the US in 2010, which remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.

“Our local communities are richer and more vibrant for the presence of these independents and people across the UK are behind them like never before,” said American Express’ general manager UK, global merchant and network services, Dan Edelman. “It’s so important that we all continue to support our favourite local small businesses and we’re proud to play our part as principal supporter of Small Business Saturday and through our own Shop Small campaign.”

The Small Business Saturday UK campaign will kick off an online tour in November, virtually visiting more than 33 towns and cities across the UK.

