Cowboy 3 celebrates first birthday with price adjustment

Cowboy is marking the first anniversary of the Cowboy 3 by adjusting its price to £1,690, including mudguards and delivery to your doorstep within ten days.

The model now has an NPS score of 4.5 out of 5. “The growing popularity of the brand, manufacturing innovation and the increased efficiencies of the bike technology and software has enabled it to offer the 3 to more people than ever, at a competitive price,” said a statement.

“As a connected third-generation e-bike, the Cowboy 3 is an obvious choice for fans of a smooth ride and beautiful design. The app gives you access to a host of Cowboy features: automatic unlocking, theft detection, accident detection and air quality based routes. All that, delivered to your doorstep within ten days for £1,690.”

The Cowboy 4 and the Cowboy 4 ST step-through model announced in May are available for pre-order and will ship later this year for a price of £2,290, including mudguards.

