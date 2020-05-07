Cowboy e-bike sales surge by 230%

Share Facebook

Cowboy’s e-bike sales have grown by 230% from January to April 2020, compared to the same time period last year.

The company also reached one million kilometres covered in April, an increase of 800% year on year.

Adrien Roose, CEO, Cowboy, said: “We’ve always felt that urban mobility was due a transformation as we look at ways of cutting down on stress, traffic and pollution.

“However, the pandemic has accelerated this evolution by forcing us all to rethink elements of our life from how we work, shop and move around. More than ever, we exist to make it a permanent change rather than temporary.”

Cowboy has seen April sales increase by 40% over March despite the lockdown restrictions affecting its core markets. The growth demonstrates a shift in consumer demand as the requirement for a safer means of transport becomes a higher priority.

Recent announcements from Berlin, Paris, New York and Milan to increase and dedicate space for cyclists and pedestrians are reinforcing Cowboy’s view that these measures will drive a more permanent change that will extend beyond a post-COVID-19 pandemic world.

Cowboy has also noticed significant changes in usage patterns over the past few weeks. In Germany alone, Cowboy has seen a surge of 100% in its active users as they utilise the smart electric bike as a way to combat the closure of public transport methods.

Across all countries, the number of kilometres travelled has increased by 100%, when compared to pre-COVID, to reach one million kilometres covered in April. This is the biggest monthly total to date for the company and an 800% increase year-on-year.

Users have extended their Cowboy use for more than just the daily commute as the average journey increased from five kilometres in March prior to lockdown restrictions to six kilometres in April. In February, 50% of its riders were using their bike around offices standard opening and closing times (7am to 10am and 5pm to 7pm). This has shrunk to 28% with peak time now being 3pm.