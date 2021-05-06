Cowboy introduces fourth generation e-bike with its first step-through model

Share Facebook

Cowboy has introduced the Cowboy 4, its latest generation of urban electric bikes now available in two different frames.

“The Cowboy 4 completely redefines life in and around cities,” said Adrien Roose, Cowboy co-founder and CEO. “By designing two frame types featuring our first-ever step-through model, an integrated cockpit, and a new app, we are now able to address a much larger audience and cater to many more riders to move freely in and around cities.

“Our mission is to help city dwellers move in a faster, safer and more enjoyable way than any other mode of urban transportation. Be it wandering through the city or staying fit, it’s a reconnection with your senses and a rediscovery of the simple thrill of riding a bike.”

The C4 ST, Cowboy’s first step-through model, is built on the same design principles of the original frame style. Its dimensions offer an upright riding position to attract a broader audience looking for a more comfortable ride. The C4 ST is optimised to suit riders 160-190cm in height whereas the C4 best accommodates riders 170-195cm tall.

“Adding to the C3, our acclaimed model launched in June 2020 now selling at a reduced price of €2,190/£2,190 inclusive of mudguards, the C4 and C4 ST are a new milestone for Cowboy,” said Roose. “Everyone now has an opportunity to break free no matter their frame style preference.”

The C4 and C4 ST have been awarded Red Dot Best of the Best 2021 in the product design category. With the launch of the Cowboy 4, almost every component of the bike has been custom designed, with the exception of the saddle and the carbon belt, produced by Selle Royal and Gates, respectively.

With the introduction of its latest bike, Cowboy will also offer a custom-designed series of accessories starting with a rear rack and kickstand, available as options at the time of purchase. The C4 and C4 ST come in three colours, including Black, Khaki, and Sand, and are available to pre-order starting today, with deliveries beginning in September. Both models will feature pre-fitted mudguards.

Exclusively available on the C4 and C4 ST is a cockpit integrated into the stem featuring a built-in Quad Lock mount to hold the rider’s smartphone providing real-time access to information through the Cowboy app as they ride. Once docked, the phone will wirelessly connect and charge, directly leveraging the bike’s internal battery.

“We wanted to give anyone’s phone and the new Cowboy app centre stage, enabling our riders to have a companion along for the ride, offering easy and instant access to information such as remaining battery range, air quality on route and a wide range of live fitness stats,” said Tanguy Goretti, co-founder and VP software. “Thanks to our proprietary cockpit, it is now easy to quickly and securely dock your phone and give it a battery charge as you ride.”

The C4 and C4 ST both priced at £2,290 inclusive of mudguards are available for pre-order with a £100 deposit starting from today exclusively on cowboy.com, with deliveries starting in September 2021. Test ride bookings on cowboy.com of both models will begin in July across nine countries.

