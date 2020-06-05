Cowboy launches its third-generation e-bike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cowboy has unveiled its third-generation electric bike.

The Cowboy 3 model is engineered with several new hardware features, including a single-gear automatic transmission to create the “smoothest, simplest mode of transport on the streets today”.

The Belgian start-up has also announced an update to its app with features including auto-unlock, theft alert, crash detection, and air quality mapping now available for new and existing customers. These stack alongside a brand-new service offering, Cowboy Mobile Service. Rolling out in cities throughout the summer, any rider will be able to book a repair online and a local specialist will come to them to fix their bike, free of charge.

Bike update highlights

All-new:

– Carbon belt transmission – no oily chain and no maintenance required for up to 30,000 kilometres

– Lower gear ratio – ensures a faster start and easier ride when climbing uphill

– Custom mudguards – fits the bike like a glove (available at an RRP of €89/£79 inc VAT)

– Puncture-resistant tyres – has a flexible grip and a puncture protection layer in the tyres

– Comfortable ride – increased comfort with an increased tyre surface along the rims

– Three colourways – now available in Absolute Black, Anthracite Grey, Mineral Grey to suit the rider’s preference

The Cowboy 3 also features a removable battery and weighs only 16.9 kg.

The new Cowboy is connected to an app like its predecessors. In addition to the existing Cowboy app features (Find My Bike, Navigation, Live Dashboard, Siri Voice Control), there are four new features: auto-unlock, theft detection, crash detection and air quality.

The Cowboy Mobile Service programme is a network of repair specialists who come to customers wherever and whenever they need a repair—free of charge when under the two-year warranty. This programme, now active in 24 cities and expanding throughout the summer, was inspired by Cowboy’s Test Ride programme – a 67-city network of Cowboy experts who meet a prospective customer with the bike to try it before purchasing.

Adrien Roose, CEO of Cowboy, said: “The success of our previous model has been tremendous across all of Europe. It’s been great to create an electric bike that really speaks to the modern commuter as they set to change the way they experience urban movement. We always knew that people would start to look at alternative ways to commute over the next few years, however with cities’ increased investment in bike infrastructure, we are thrilled to offer a perfect blend of convenience, technology and comfort.”

The Cowboy 3 is available for order now via cowboy.com at an RRP of €2.290/£1.990. The first orders will be delivered at the end of July.