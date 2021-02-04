Cowboy launches new navigation feature that lets riders plan routes based on air quality

Share Facebook

Cowboy has launched the latest update of its app, a new navigation feature that allows riders to plan their routes based on air quality.

To supply the data, Cowboy has partnered with Breezometer, a provider of hyperlocal air quality data sources and the same company that supplies air quality data to the Apple Weather app.

Through this update, the Cowboy app is now able to design a route using localised air quality data, and direct riders to the cleanest roads to get them to their destination. Cowboy riders will be provided with several levels of information in regards to the air quality:

1. Real-time heatmap of the air quality data when opening the Cowboy app

2. Contextual information to educate riders about the different levels of air quality

3. A cleaner alternative route as well as the fastest route to their destination

Complementing this clean air routing algorithm, and with the ambition to offer the ‘very best’ navigation experience, Cowboy is also releasing an additional improvement to its navigation dashboard. This includes an estimate of the battery level of your bike on arrival at the destination for each proposed route.

In order to accurately calculate the remaining battery level, Cowboy takes into account the rider’s battery usage history. Thanks to this real-time information, Cowboy said it can predict the available battery level on arrival at the destination.

