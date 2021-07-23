Craft Cadence launches range of sustainable performance jerseys

Share Facebook

Craft Cadence has launched a range of performance jerseys made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles, that are fully auditable and traceable to the original source.

According to the UN, the fashion industry contributes to 20% of global wastewater and 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, more than both aviation and shipping combined. The cycling industry is not immune to these environmental impacts as the fabrics are often made from highly complex processes using man-made fibres.

To buck the convention of using virgin materials for cycling apparel, Craft Cadence ventured to create a range of jerseys made from sustainable sources. It realised that whilst “recycled content” was readily available, most could not provide any data on the source of waste materials nor environmental impact savings compared to virgin materials.

To this end, Craft Cadence reached out to the Textile Exchange, a non-profit organisation that oversees the Global Recycled Standard (GRS). The GRS establishes requirements for certification of recycled content, chain of custody, social and environmental practices and chemical restrictions, and whose environmental impacts can be calculated using a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA).

Through the Textiles Exchange, Craft Cadence worked with suppliers that had their fabrics fully certified under the GRS, with verified composition of 83% recycled polyester (from post-consumer plastic bottles) and 17% virgin elastane for the main material of the jersey, and 100% recycled polyester for the back pockets of the jersey.

The blend of recycled polyester and virgin elastane was selected, balancing the need for a performance jersey that is soft, stretchy and moisture-wicking (from elastane), and the environmental benefits of recycled polyester. The use of 100% recycled polyester for the back pockets came from user feedback that the less stretchy characteristic of recycled polyester meant items can be held sturdier with less sag in the pockets.

Craft Cadence is committed to working with suppliers to further increase the recycled content of its main materials, and reduce onsite environmental impacts. Suppliers of Craft Cadence’s fabrics are certified to ISO14001, ISO14064 for environmental standards and Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX for chemicals management.

“As a small independent company, we knew how important it was to tell the story behind our products,” said John Hsu, CEO of Craft Cadence. “We not only wanted to create the most sustainable cycling jersey we could, but also one that punches above its weight in terms of comfort, quality and performance.

“We feel like we have been able to make the best balance between environmental sustainability and cycling performance.”

Features and benefits of the jerseys collection by Craft Cadence include:

− Zip guard to prevent zipper discomfort while riding

− Comfortable performance fit that is suitable for casual riding and club runs

− Reflective trim on the back for nighttime visibility

− Three easy-to-access rear pockets with additional zipped pocket

− 2.5cm silicone hem gripper for tight fit and improved stability

For further details, visit Craft Cadence Men’s and Women’s range of cycling jerseys.

