Creation Cycles to distribute Whistler Performance Lubricants in UK

Creation Cycles is to distribute Whistler Performance Lubricants (WPL) in the UK.

WPL products produce a range of bio-based, non-toxic, bicycle care goods, which will now be available to UK bicycle shops, service businesses and the public.

“We are excited and thrilled by our new distribution partnership with Creation Cycles, as it has impressed us with its energy and expertise that it brings to the table,” said Isaac Marangoni, president of WPL. “The UK market is an important one for the cycling industry, and you can expect to see a lot more WPL in the region in the coming years.”

Creation Cycles will also continue its distribution of We Are One Composites in the UK.

“We are excited to have Creation Cycles be our go-to vendor for the UK mountain bike market,” said Dustin Adams, owner of We Are One Composites INC. “Liam and his crew bring a solid history of knowledge about our products and also build up one hell of a good wheel! Anything We Are One, head to Creation Cycles.”

Liam Dudley, owner of Creation Cycles, added: “We are delighted to carry on our relationship with We Are One, and continue to grow the brand within the UK and European market. It is a brand we truly believe in, that produce premium products in Kamloops BC to a high quality.

“Adding WPL to our portfolio is an exciting proposition to be able to offer a product that is bio-based, not just under the “bio-degradable” banner that anyone can put to their product name to, and offer a safe non-toxic option for mechanics and customers. Knowing that my staff and riders are all using a product that not only excels for bike maintenance but also protecting them from use of products containing carcinogens and other nasty products is a great thing.”

Creation Cycles said it is looking forward to hearing from customers and working with prospective dealers, and is inviting any company or person interested in stocking either brand to visit its website and register for an account.

We Are One and WPL are both available via the Creation Cycles B2B at www.creationcycles.com. Contact Dudley and his team at sales@creationcycles.com or phone 0115 8410311.

