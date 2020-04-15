Creative Retail Awards rescheduled to September

Share Facebook

The Creative Retail Awards has rescheduled its ceremony to 17th September at Proud Embankment, London, due to COVID-19.

The Awards are now a partner of The London Design Festival, running from 12th-20th September. The schedule includes the Global Design Forum, exhibitions including 100% Design, Focus/20 and a whole host of design programmes throughout the capital. Alongside The Creative Retail Awards, London Design Festival is supported by a number of institutions such as the Mayor of London, British Land and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

In light of the postponement, entries have been extended to 31st May. The Creative Retail Awards continues to give free entries to retailers.

The 2020 Awards will introduce new categories including Omnichannel Experience, Bar and Restaurant Design and Best Shopfitting/Fit-Out. There is also a new category specifically for retailers to vote for their favourite suppliers – the Supplier of the Year Award.

www.creativeretailawards.com