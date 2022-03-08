Criterium Cycles to donate 10% of net sales to Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal for one month

Share Facebook

Criterium Cycles is to donate 10% of its net sales, both in its stores and through its website, to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal for the next month, starting today, 8th March.

“The harrowing scenes of families with young children trying to flee the indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities by advancing military forces will be etched on our memories for generations to come,” said Criterium Cycles. “Things we all take for granted – food, water, warm clothes and shelter – are being denied to millions of people in Ukraine right now and although it seems almost too big an issue to comprehend at times, there is always something we can do, however big or small.”

The campaign has the simple objective of raising as much as it can for the people of Ukraine, even if it’s a small amount in the grand scheme of things. Everything in stock is included and customers can still apply for finance if required, use Cycle to Work scheme vouchers and benefit from Criterium Rewards points.

Richard Bowker CBE, director of Criterium Cycles, said: “The scenes we are all seeing on our television screens are shocking. As a parent with young children, it’s near impossible to explain to them why this is happening in 2022. What they do understand though, is the urgent need to do something practical, however big or small, to help people in need.

“That is why Criterium Cycles is launching this fundraising campaign. It is our way of making a contribution, as best we can, to help the people of Ukraine. No one knows how long this will last and although we all pray for a speedy resolution and a cessation of violence, we will look to see what more we may be able to do in the future.”

www.criteriumcycles.co.uk