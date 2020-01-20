CSG to bring award-winning bikes to CORE

Cycling Sports Group will be bringing an impressive range of award-winning bikes to this month’s COREbike show.

CSG will be taking over the Suzuka Room during the show at Whittlebury Hall from 26th to 28th January, featuring models from Cannondale and GT Bicycles.

“It’s been a landmark 12 months for new bikes from our brands, and we’ve been lucky enough to win an unprecedented number of awards from the UK cycling media and renowned test editors,” said a statement.

“These awards back up the fact that people simply love our bikes – it’s a testament to the engineers and teams who develop and perfect our bikes.

“Come to the Suzuka Room at COREbike show, grab a coffee, and let’s talk about the best bikes on the shop floor.”

The bikes on show will be:

Cannondale CAAD 13 – Road Bike of The Year – Road.cc

Cannondale SuperSix EVO – Editor’s Choice – Cycling Weekly

Cannondale SuperSix EVO – Gear of The Year – CyclingNews

Cannondale Topstone Carbon – Editor’s Choice – Cycling Weekly

Cannondale SystemSix – Editor’s Choice – Cycling Weekly

Cannondale SystemSix – Race Bike of The Year – Cycling Plus

GT Grade Carbon – Editor’s Choice – Off.Road.cc

COREbike registration is free for dealers and press www.corebike.co.uk/registration.

Entry to COREbike 2020 includes free lunch for dealers and press, plus free parking and wifi is available on-site. Please note the registration system ensures that all registrations have to be approved first, so it does not generate immediate confirmations.

Enquiries: chris@corebike.co.uk

Website: www.corebike.co.uk

Venue: Whittlebury Hall Hotel, Whittlebury, Northamptonshire, NN12 8QH

Dates: 26th to 28th January 2020