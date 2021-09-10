CUBE, BMW present new concept cargo bike at IAA Mobility

Share Facebook

CUBE has presented a new bike concept together with BMW at IAA Mobility: the Concept Dynamic Cargo.

The basis of the bike is the front main frame that tilts when cornering. A tilting mechanism ensures that bike and load remain safe and stable in every curve, said CUBE, while the feeling of riding a conventional bicycle is retained.

“The mobility of the future is one of the key challenges of our age,” said Andreas Foti, managing director of CUBE. “One of the few solutions to have already established itself is the electric bike.

“We want to actively help shape and implement new mobility solutions. Inspired by the idea from the house of BMW, we have put all our know-how into the series-ready development of this cargo bike. We have created an ultra-compact, nimble and safe bicycle that can be used by everyone and is fun to ride.

“The electrical assistance enables versatile use even beyond the urban domain, while the compact design is light and safe to manoeuvre. And thanks to the flexible transport possibilities, virtually everything can be transported.”

Jochen Karg, head of vehicle concepts in the new technologies and China division, BMW Group added: “In its role as a premium provider for individual mobility, the BMW Group is actively helping to create the liveable city of the future.

“With regard to the steady increase in traffic density in city centres, concepts for micromobility vehicles can make a significant contribution to improving the interconnectedness of urban mobility. That is why we are deliberately looking beyond our company’s core business. The BMW Group has already presented innovative micromobility solutions to the public in the past.

“With the Concept Dynamic Cargo, our engineers are once again demonstrating their ability to transfer know-how from the automotive sector to concepts for micromobility vehicles. With regard to vehicles/concepts outside of our core business, awarding licenses to partners from the relevant industry to drive implementation has thus far proved to be the most efficient and an attractive option for both parties. We are therefore delighted to have concluded the contract with CUBE.”

The new concept cargo bike can be seen at IAA Mobility in Munich until the 12th of September.

www.cube.eu/mobility