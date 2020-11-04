Cube, Circus-Wanty Gobert extend partnership ahead of 2021 season

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cube and Circus-Wanty Gobert have extended their partnership ahead of the 2021 season.

Both sides are “keen to stress their intention to follow the same collaborative path and elevate the cooperation to a new level entirely with the move up to the UCI World Tour”.

“This is the first time in the company’s history that we have the opportunity to sponsor a UCI World Team,” said Marcus Pürner, founder and owner, Cube. “It’s a very proud moment for us.

“We have been working very closely with our riders over the last few years and incorporated their feedback directly into our development processes for our road and time trial bikes. It’s been key to refining our road models even further and ultimately means we can offer our customers top-quality bikes tested by the pros themselves.

“Starts in three editions of the Tour de France and victory at the Amstel Gold Race have been the crowning moments of the collaboration so far. We look forward to seeing what the next few years hold and continuing this amazing success story.”

The seven-year partnership has also helped transform Cube’s portfolio – R&D carried out by the brand at its in-house carbon lab and wind tunnel goes into every UCI-approved frame at each stage of the design and production process.

Jean-François Bourlart, general manager, Circus-Wanty Gobert-Tormans, added: “We’re very proud to step up to the World Tour, together with our historical bike partner. Together with Marcus Pürner and Chris Archer, we built a strong relationship, which is based on technical development, respect and professionalism.

“With Cube Bikes, we’re lucky to be able to support our riders in all disciplines. On the road, in cyclocross and for time trial we can benefit from materials of a high standard. It is very important for us to be able to rely on a partner who believes in our project!”

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: