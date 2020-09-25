CUBE extends cyclocross range with new Cross Race C:62 TE

Share Facebook

CUBE has extended its cyclocross range with the Cross Race C:62 Team Edition, issued with the colours of Tormans cyclocross team.

The bike is equipped with Shimano Ultegra 2×11 shifting and a full carbon frame and fork to deliver “maximum performance in a featherweight package”, said the brand. The Newmen Advanced SL R.38 carbon wheelset and carbon cockpit are “ready to tackle any racecourse with supreme confidence and turn every training session into a competition” and the hydraulic disc brakes “scrub off speed when necessary and provide plenty of all-weather stopping power to bring the bike to a safe halt”.

“The carry-friendly Cross Race C:62 frame is both light and agile – being constructed from high-end, lightweight C:62 carbon,” said a statement.

“Even the shifting and brake lines are routed internally through the head tube to shave off extra grams. Not only does this look super sleek, but it keeps cables and hoses protected and extends their lifespan.”

The CUBE Cross Race C:62 Team Edition costs £3,599 and will soon be available via CUBE distributor Oneway Bike Industry.

