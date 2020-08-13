Cube presents 2021 collection

Share Facebook

Cube has presented its 2021 collection.

The brand’s 2021 e-mountain bike collection includes the Stereo Hybrid 160 SLT, an endurance full-suspension e-mountain bike made out of carbon. The stem and spacers have also been redesigned.

In the Cube Hybrid full-suspension Stereo series, riders of the Stereo Hybrid 140 or 160 models can now choose between two different Bosch displays, Kiox and Nyon. The more performance-oriented models of the Stereo Hybrid 140 and 160 have thinner tyres.

The brand has “cleaned up” its e-hardtail segment, which results in a comprehensive model selection for the Reaction Hybrid series. These models have also been upgraded with a new intube frame, stem and spacers. There are now also two Reaction aluminium models, the Pro and TM. The brand is also introducing a new Aim model, the EX, which will be available in two colours.

The Cube 2021 full suspension segment has models with “captivating colours and slightly futuristic details”, including the AMS 100 C: 68 SLT 29 with a prizmblack detail, the desert’n’grey Stereo 170 Race 29 and the new ActionTeam version of the Stereo 150.

The Cube SL Road will this year feature a new aluminium frame, which is lighter and can be upgraded to a fully equipped version by adding mudguards, carriers and a kickstand. The other Cube urban models have also received a visual update – the Hyde models and the Editor have a fresh new look and are available in a number of colours.

This year, the Cube E-touring series is getting an upgrade. The Touring Hybrid ontube frame has been replaced by a new and intube frame. Further upgrades include a slightly longer frame, new and optimised mudguards and a handlebar with a 15-degree back sweep. The front light has been moved from the handlebars to the fork, and the Easy Entry models have a lower and wider entry. These optimised Easy Entry frames are also available for the Kathmandu Hybrid EXC and SL. The Nature Hybrid models will also be available with a new intube frame.

There are three new Nuroad carbon gravel models, and the brand has renewed the Nuroad aluminium frames and added a new Nuroad EX model.

There is now also a women series gravel model with oil slick handlebar tape. The Cube Axial WS C: 62 SL Team has a light C:62 carbon frame. The Axial WS GTC models have a more classic colour scheme, and the Axial WS GTC SL features “pagoda blue” details.

The 2021 Cube Women Specific mountain bikes feature an “extensive and colourful” collection of hardtails, including the new Access WS Allroad which is a fully equipped mountain bike with mudguards, integrated lighting and luggage carriers.

The brand has also revealed two new kids e-mountain bikes, the Acid Hybrid Rookie and Reaction Hybrid Rookie. The Rookie Hybrids feature electrical assistance up to 20 km/h. The Acid 240 models are ideal for children who are between 1.20 to 1.30 m and the Reaction Hybrid Rookie is suitable for children who are between 1.30 to 1.40 m.

The Acid Allroad models are fully equipped mountain bikes. The components are specially designed for small riders and feature smaller brake levers. The Allroad models are fully equipped with mudguards, integrated lighting and carriers. The Cube 2021 kids collection also features a balance bike – the design of the Cubie 120 Walk is based on Cube ActionTeam bikes.

The entire Cube 2021 collection can be found on cube.eu.

