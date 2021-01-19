Cube signs Lucy Charles-Barclay on multi-year arrangement

Share Facebook

Cube has signed Lucy Charles-Barclay, effective from 2021 on a multi-year arrangement, in a move to take its triathlon sponsorship “to the next level”.

Starting this coming season, the triple Challenge ‘The Championship’ winner, triple Ironman winner and three-time silver medallist at the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii will be riding for Cube bikes.

“There is no doubting the efficiency and beauty of all things Cube but what has inspired me most about joining this team is the continuing search for innovation and improvements,” she said.

“I have grown and changed as an athlete a lot in a short time and everything I see with Cube shows me that they are on a similar journey. They show the faith in me to be one of the people at the front of that journey in the triathlon world and I trust them to help me achieve the results we all want.

“As well as the Aerium C:68 and Litening C:68X, I am excited to ride the full range and work with the Cube team and partners to enhance these incredible bikes even more.”

Cube’s founder and owner Marcus Pürner added: “Kona and Ironman Hawaii remain hugely popular events in Germany. Our athletes have already produced some incredible results there in the last few years.

“We took the strategic decision to elevate our sponsorship activities across all disciplines to a new level and Lucy joins our existing triathletes as a top contender for gold.

“This move not only positions our triathlon product portfolio as a benchmark-setter in aerodynamics, but it also means we can offer our customers top-quality bikes tested by the pros themselves.”

