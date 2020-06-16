Cuda introduces 2021 range

Share Facebook

Cuda has introduced its newest range of ATB and balance bikes.

Combining the affordability of its previous leisure range with the weight and quality of its performance range, the result is a

“lightweight bike at a great price”, the brand has said.

“This year the range has seen some big changes,” said a statement. “We know that price is an important factor when buying a children’s bike, as they can often have a huge growth spurt and that new bike they purchased is now looking a little small and has had little use.

“The new 2021 range has been designed with affordability in mind but with great rideability and lower weight than you would usually see in our performance range. The result is a lightweight bike, at a great price!”

Each model has been designed specifically “with the rider in mind”, from discreet carry handles and female hubs on the run bike range, to short reach levers for little hands, mega range gears for easier climbing, narrower saddles to keep hips aligned and short cranks with lower bottom bracket to help with pedal efficiency.

Moore Large is now taking pre-orders. The first stock arrives around mid-August.

Click here to view the range.

