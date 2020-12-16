CushCore partners with Silverfish for exclusive UK and Ireland distribution

Share Facebook

CushCore has partnered with Silverfish for exclusive distribution of its growing range across the UK and Ireland.

“We’re super excited to be working with Silverfish in the UK and Ireland moving into 2021! Our best-in-class product sits perfectly with Silverfish’s already strong portfolio,” said CushCore’s European sales and marketing director Pat Campbell-Jenner.

“Our brand has grown from strength to strength as tyre inserts become commonplace with off-road riders looking for increased reliability and support in their wheel and tyre combos. We’re trusted by some of the world’s best riders and the crazy 2020 season saw us win the Men’s and Women’s UCI Downhill World Champs, Women’s E-Bike World Champ, as well as our riders winning two of the three Enduro World Series events.”

Silverfish managing Director Darren Mabbott added: “Partnering with CushCore is a fantastic piece of news. With its shedload of championship and race trophies, as well as the reputation as the clear market leader, this is a great addition to the Silverfish portfolio and we’re pumped to be working with the CushCore team to further develop its presence in the UK and Ireland.”

The CushCore range of MTB and gravel tyre inserts and accessories are available to order immediately from www.Silverfish-UK.com. Retailers interested in finding out more about coming on board as a premium CushCore stockist should contact Silverfish on 01752 843882 or by email at sales@silverfish-uk.com.

