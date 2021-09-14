Cushion-Aid SaddleDonut introduced to improve saddle comfort and performance

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Cushion-Aid SaddleDonut has been introduced, designed to improve comfort for riders spending long hours in the saddle.

It can be fitted to any cycling or triathlon-specific saddle and is positioned directly beneath the rider’s sit bones to aid comfort at the saddle contact point. Finished in black for a discreet application to any saddle design, the Cushion-Aid SaddleDonut can be applied and removed from the saddle, causing no damage.

Christian Echavarria from Cushion-Aid was inspired to design the SaddleDonut after his own experience: “I created the SaddleDonut after experiencing significant saddle sores on RAAM. After extensive research, testing and riding we are delighted to offer the Cushion Aid, SaddleDonut, which we believe significantly improves both comfort and performance on longer rides.

“It is a new brand of sports performance technology for serious and competitive road cyclists and triathlon athletes. We have incorporated Cushion-Aid’s proprietary Power-Lock Technology into our range of products to couple the design characteristics of your favourite saddle with the unique anatomy of your pelvis, thus eliminating micro-sliding during the pedal motion and providing more comfortable contact with the saddle.”

A testimonial from rider Corky Semler said: “I have been using the SaddleDonut for about 2,000 miles over the past five months on both my gravel and road bike. Two mention-able items; first, when installed properly, and the instructions and video make it literally, very easy to do, the cushion is simply not something you are aware of when riding, as far as being uncomfortable or being a constant reminder that you are sitting on something different.

“Second, there is a definite sense that you are firmly planted in the saddle and that the previously unnoticed, sliding around is now gone! It does give the sensation that you are able to put a bit more power into the pedals since your hips and butt are now stabilized on the saddle. Since I am not an ultra-distance cyclist and have really never suffered from saddle sores, I can’t comment on that aspect of the product. I will say that now that I’ve used it for a significant time, I would not want to ride without it, knowing the extra stability it gives me when riding.”

To find out more, go to https://cushion-aid.com/.