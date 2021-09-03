Cycle King & Hawk Cycles launches new Spend and Save Loyalty Scheme

Share Facebook

Cycle King & Hawk Cycles has launched its new Spend and Save Loyalty Scheme to help customers earn points and save money.

The scheme is available to customers both in-store and online with points redeemed for purchases made at any Cycle King and Hawk Cycles store and, as an introductory offer, the retailer is offering double points, equating to 10p (100 points) for every pound spent, during the first month.

Once registered for the Loyalty Scheme, to which customers can sign up at www.cycleking.co.uk or when they make a purchase, customers will be privy to exclusive offers and sales only accessible through the scheme. Once collected, customers then have two years to spend the points in-store or online.

Full details of the scheme can be found at https://www.cycleking.co.uk/pages/loyaltyscheme/.

