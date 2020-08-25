Cycle King reopens Bury St Edmunds store

Share Facebook

Cycle King has reopened its Bury St Edmunds store.

The store had been lost just under three years ago to a fire, with a temporary store being taken on outside the town centre. This was “incredibly successful”, said Darren Hunt, group retail managing director, but it has now moved to its new building.

The store, which opened on Saturday 22nd August, has over 500 cycles, all of which are ready to ride, a new instore workshop and a comprehensive range of spares and accessories.

“It’s great to be back in town and have all 23 stores back to full strength,” said Hunt.

