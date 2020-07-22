Cycle King stores set to become tyre recycling centres

Share Facebook

Cycle King has signalled its support for the National Bicycle Tyre Recycling Scheme due to be rolled out later this year.

The cycle retail chain has joined the scheme with all its 23 stores, including those trading as Hawk Cycles, set to become collection points for scrap bicycle tyres and inner tubes or ‘Velorim Centres’, as they will be known.

The national recycling scheme will collect waste tyres and inner tubes from selected bike stores, workshops, hire schemes, and charities across the country. The scrap will then be turned into a new polymer, Velo-Butylene, as well as other materials and uses.

Cyclists will pay a small recycling levy to have their tyres recycled, making the scheme cost-neutral to the stores taking part.

Cycle King’s head office MD Sebastian Thake said: “Looking after the environment has always been an important part of Cycle King ethos, so it was an easy decision to not hesitate to lend our support. We are delighted to be part of the upcoming service and would encourage all other stores to do likewise.”

Dave Hawthorn, CEO of Velorim, which will be running the scheme, said: “It is very encouraging that even before we have launched, Cycle King, as well as many independent stores, have already signed up to become Velorim Centres.

“We owe them many thanks for their support in helping make cycling green.”

To find out more, all businesses that receive scrap bicycle tyres are encouraged to speak to their regional recycling contact or visit www.velorim.co.uk.

