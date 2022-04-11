Cycle Revolution set to open new Specialized Concept Store in Norwich

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ipswich-based family run business Cycle Revolution is set to open a new Specialized Concept Store in Norwich this Thursday, 14th April.

This will be the latest instalment of its partnership with global cycle giant Specialized, located on Hall Road. The new 5,800 square foot store will include a range of Specialized bikes, along with a first-class workshop and Retül bike fit studio.

“Whether you’re a seasoned rider or new to the world of cycling we want to make sure you get the most out of it,” said a statement. “With the current fuel crisis and the drive towards sustainability, it’s never been a better time to change your travel habits and take to cycling. It won’t just save you money; it’s good for your physical and mental health and it’s good for the planet too.”

As a lifelong believer in the benefits of cycling, Darren Thomas, director of Cycle Revolution and son of the founder, wants to bring cycling to everyone. He actively supports grassroots cycling and is involved in the wider cycling community while promoting its sustainable nature. His long-term goal is to get as many people as possible in the saddle.

Read more: Introducing the Eskute Polluno and Netuno city and mountain e-bikes

Address:

Specialized Concept Store Norwich

9 The Lastings

Hall Road

Norwich

NR4 6ET

Cycle Revolution currently has shops in Colchester, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Norwich, selling leading cycle brands including Trek, Specialized, Whyte, Giant, Cube, Cervelo, Focus and more. These include a Specialized Concept Store on Springfield Rd in Chelmsford and a Giant Brand Store in Norwich.

The Specialized Concept Store in Chelmsford was opened in November 2013, offering Specialized bikes and accessories, together with a Retül Bike Fit studio. In August 2017, the retailer opened the Giant Brand Store Norwich, offering a complete range of Giant and Liv bikes, accessories and the in-house PowerFit Studio.