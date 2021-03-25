Cycle Show cancels 2021 event, plots new outdoor offering

Share Facebook

The Cycle Show has cancelled its 2021 event, stating it is “no longer viable” – presumably due to the effects of Covid-19.

This year’s iteration, which was due to take place in tandem with the London eBike Festival from 25th-27th June at Alexandra Palace, would have been the first Cycle Show to occur since 2019.

Instead, the show will return in full in April next year, with a new outdoor cycling event planned for August 2021 at Alexandra Palace.

Although there is a possibility that the 2021 show could have gone ahead – with the end of UK lockdown pencilled in for 21st June – it would appear that potential was adjudged too precarious by the show’s organisers.

An announcement read: “We have been working hard over the last couple of weeks, following discussions with exhibitors and the venue, we have established that it is no longer viable to run The Cycle Show in June 2021. We want to thank you for your continued support.”

“Riding ahead into next year, we are proud to announce our 2022 dates: 22nd-24th April. We are currently working on plans for an exciting new outdoor cycling event this August at Alexandra Palace. We will keep you updated with our plans around this.”

Tickets for The Cycle Show 2022 are available now.

